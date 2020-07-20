A break from the humidity today, next round of rain Tuesday

After a warm and humid weekend we’re getting a break from that heat and humidity today. A few clouds will move through at times this morning and afternoon with highs generally in the 70s. A few areas west of Lake Winnebago could get near 80 later today.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Quiet weather expected tonight as more cloud cover gradually builds into the area. Lows will cool into the 50s to the north with 60s for the rest of Northeast Wisconsin.

Clouds will continue to build into the area on Tuesday with a dry start to the day. Showers and storms will then develop through the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could bring heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

You will notice more humidity Tuesday and through the first half of Wednesday before drier air build back in for Thursday. That lower humidity will not last too long as more heat and humid weather returns late in the work week and through most of the weekend.

Highs will be near 80 Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. More humid conditions are expected Friday with highs in the middle 80s. Those temperatures will get a boost this weekend once again as highs warm into the upper 80s to around 90 with a slight chance for showers and storms both days.

