The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A cool front passing to our east will bring in lower humidity to Wisconsin as we head through the night. An isolated shower or storm is possible early this evening, otherwise skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s for most.

Wednesday: It’ll be another warm day, but humidity levels will be much lower making it feel more comfortable across the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a northwest breeze.

Temperatures will remain well above average the rest of the week with a spotty thunderstorm chance possible on Friday. The weekend will feature a chance for storms on Saturday with drier conditions on Sunday as highs drop closer to seasonal levels. Highs early next week look to hover in the upper 70s to lower 80s.