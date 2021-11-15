A brief boost in temperatures this week, quiet pattern for now

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy through the night with lows in the teens and 20s. Winds are expected to be light.

Tuesday: Cloud cover will increase during the day as winds kick up out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Highs will warm into the mid and upper 40s.

A cold front approaches Tuesday night and will bring with it a small chance for a light rain shower into early Wednesday morning. The rest of Wednesday will feature a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures falling throughout the day. It’ll be much cooler Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 30s. A few sprinkles or flurries could fly this upcoming weekend with temperatures in the lower 40s. Another small light snow chance then returns to the forecast early next week.

