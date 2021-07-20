A brief break from the humidity, rain later this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Some cloud cover will move through during the night as cooler and less humid conditions arrive. Lows will range from the 40s north to upper 50s south.

Wednesday: Beautiful weather is in the forecast on Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be slightly below average with comfortable humidity. Winds will be light out of the east.

Scattered showers and storms will make a return on Thursday with highs near 80. A spotty shower will linger Friday before another round of rain moves in Saturday. It’ll be warm and more humid this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Dry weather will be with us Sunday through Tuesday, but it will be warm and humid with highs pushing to near 90 degrees.