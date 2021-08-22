A brief break from the humidity Sunday

Today: Beautiful weather is in the forecast as we get a brief break from the humidity. We’ll see abundant sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s away from the lakeshore.

Tonight: Some clouds will build in from the west during the overnight. A spotty sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out with highs in the 50s.

It starts to feel humid again on Monday with highs warming into the middle 80s. We’ll be watching for showers and storms to move through Tuesday which could bring some heavy rain to the area. It’ll remain muggy on Wednesday before temperatures fall to around 80 for highs late in the week. There will be small chances for rain Thursday through next Saturday.

