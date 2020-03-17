A bright St. Patrick’s Day, more showers Wednesday

From Storm Team 5…

A high pressure ridge will make for some nice weather on St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday. Lots of sun out there, however, it will be a little breezy. Highs will enter the lower 40s.

Clouds will increase tonight and winds will drop off. Lows go to 30 degrees.

A light wintry mix moves in early on Wednesday morning. That mix won’t bring a whole lot of snow, but it will change over to scattered rain showers throughout the day. Highs drop a bit to the upper 30s.

A second system follows into Thursday. This is going to make for a gloomy day with soaking rain expected on the order of a half inch to an inch. Highs rise again to 46 degrees.

Late Thursday night into Friday, cold air moves in from the north which change the rain over to snow from north to south – along with a very gusty wind picking up. If snow does accumulate, the most will be up north, while southern sections will get the least. The high for Friday is 33 degrees. Showers will end in the morning.

Chilly on Saturday with sun emerging. The high is 34 degrees.

More sun on Sunday with a high back to 40 degrees.