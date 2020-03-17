1  of  35
Closings
Brown County Historical Society Chilton Public / Parochial Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Elkhart Lake -Glenbeulah School Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gillett Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Green Bay Elite Sports Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools KauKauna Public Library Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools New London School Dist. Oconto Falls Public Schools Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Peshtigo Schools Princeton Public and Parochial St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette Suring Schools Syble Hopp School The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Tigerton Schools Union Congregational United Church -GB Valders Schools Wausaukee Schools Wisconsin Green Bay Committee to Protect Pensions

A bright St. Patrick’s Day, more showers Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Storm Team 5…

A high pressure ridge will make for some nice weather on St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday. Lots of sun out there, however, it will be a little breezy. Highs will enter the lower 40s.

Clouds will increase tonight and winds will drop off. Lows go to 30 degrees.

A light wintry mix moves in early on Wednesday morning. That mix won’t bring a whole lot of snow, but it will change over to scattered rain showers throughout the day. Highs drop a bit to the upper 30s.

A second system follows into Thursday. This is going to make for a gloomy day with soaking rain expected on the order of a half inch to an inch. Highs rise again to 46 degrees.

Late Thursday night into Friday, cold air moves in from the north which change the rain over to snow from north to south – along with a very gusty wind picking up. If snow does accumulate, the most will be up north, while southern sections will get the least. The high for Friday is 33 degrees. Showers will end in the morning.

Chilly on Saturday with sun emerging. The high is 34 degrees.

More sun on Sunday with a high back to 40 degrees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"
More Weather