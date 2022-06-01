The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

More clouds come in tonight and there may even be a few sprinkles, or at most, a light rain shower in far southern sections. Green Bay and the valley should stay dry. The low is 53 degrees with light and variable winds.

Tomorrow will be another great day with a brief rain chance. Mostly sunny in the morning and more afternoon clouds. The best chance for rain will mainly be north of Hwy. 29. Highs will be in the low to middle 70s away from the lakeshore.

We wrap up the week with cool, but beautiful weather under a sunny sky. Rain chances will move back in for the weekend with highs on the cooler end in the 60s. We’ll rebound back closer to 70 early next week.