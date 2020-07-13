A/C gets a break…for now

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Skies will turn mostly clear tonight with lows in the 50s. There could be a few patchy areas of fog late tonight or early Monday morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Monday will feature a few afternoon clouds with generally dry conditions across the area. Temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a light southeast wind. The first half of Tuesday will be dry as clouds increase from the west. By the afternoon and evening Tuesday we’ll have our next chance for rain. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle 80s. A few showers will linger into Wednesday with temperatures near 80.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

We’ll dry out by Thursday and Friday as temperatures get a boost into the mid and upper 80s with an increase in the humidity levels. By early next weekend we could be looking at highs approaching 90 degrees once again with a chance for rain.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"
More Weather