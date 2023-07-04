The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Happy Fourth of July! We’re feeling the heat and humidity again today! Expect high temps to reach the low to mid 90s with dew points close to 70 degrees. While it might be hard to tell, there is a slight haze over us today thanks to the return of wildfire smoke, and this will likely mix down to the surface, so we are back in another Air Quality Alert from 10am today – 11pm tonight.

We begin this holiday with a mix of sun and clouds and a few passing sprinkles that will continue throughout the rest of this morning. As an area of low pressure that sits just off to our west this AM continues to move over WI this afternoon, we get our next chance pop-up thunderstorms to move through. The heaviest of this storm system will be from late this afternoon through tomorrow evening, with this likely chance that this will impact firework time. However, these storms could potentially become strong to severe providing the chance for large hail and damaging winds, putting us in a Level 1/5 (Marginal) Risk for severe weather today through tomorrow night.

Expect rain tomorrow to be light in the morning and increased thunderstorm chances are likely by the afternoon. We clear out from this system with lots of sunshine by Thursday morning. We will accumulate up to 2″ of rain through this period.