A chance to dry out this weekend. More warmth next week

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cloud cover and isolated sprinkles this evening will give way to clearing skies tonight as high pressure builds into the region from Canada. Temperatures will cool into the 40s and 50s for many areas across the state of Wisconsin by early Saturday morning.

Saturday is looking to be a nice day across the state. Under a mix of sun and clouds we should see high temperatures get into the middle 60s which is below average by about 5 degrees for this time of the year. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Lots of sunshine will be with us on Sunday with highs closer to average near 70.





A chance for rain showers will enter the forecast by Monday with temperatures to start the new work week near 70. A warm and humid day is then anticipated Tuesday as highs reach for the mid and upper 80s. This will likely come with more humidity under a partly sunny sky. More showers and storms are possible Wednesday with high temperatures around 80. We dry out for the second half of the work week with highs in the 70s.

