A chilly ball drop this New Year’s Eve

From Storm Team 5…

It’s the last day of 2019, and it will start with some left over flurries or light snow showers. This will not add to the accumulation from yesterday. Expect a breezy wind, partly sunny skies in the afternoon and a high trying to get to 30 degrees.

New Year’s Eve starts with slippery stretches on roads that should improve a bit later in the afternoon when traffic and plows get out. Take it slow on that morning commute!

The ball drop tonight will be a bit chilly! It gets less windy this evening, however, a temperature in the upper teens at midnight will feel more like the single digits with a west wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour. The overnight low is 14 degrees.

New Year’s Day on Wednesday will see intermediate sunshine. A quiet start to 2020 with a high of 34 degrees. That high temp will likely arrive in the evening or at night.

Warmer weather will build in for Thursday. Cloudy skies and a high of 40 degrees.

The next good chance for snow showers will by on Friday. It will arrive as a bit of a snowy mix as temperatures will be topping out above freezing at 36 degrees.