The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds and flurries out there as Monday begins. There may be a little sun that comes out, but layers of clouds will continue to thicken as the day wears on. Chilly temps with highs in the teens and lower 20s. Any wind will make it feel colder, but the wind shouldn’t be a huge deal – around 5 mph from the southwest on average.

Snow showers expected for the late evening and overnight, potentially falling during the Packers game at Lambeau. This will be a fluffier snowfall with lows around 15 degrees, then temps rise a bit when the snow moves in. Plan on about an inch of shovelable snow, up to two inches at most.

Tomorrow will look much nicer with mostly sunny skies and a high of 24 degrees.