A chilly day, then much warmer air to follow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A nice looking day as lots of sunshine builds back in across the state. It will be a cool, November day as highs only make it to the mid and upper 30s with new snow on the ground. The winds will also be up from the WNW at 10 to 20 miles per hour which keeps the “feels-like” temps in the 20s.

Tonight will be less windy and mostly clear. The low is 23 degrees.

A warmer wind picks up again tomorrow which brings highs about 10 degrees warmer. A high of 46 degrees with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds.

Warm breezes continue into Thursday as our warmest day of the week arrives. Partly cloudy and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

