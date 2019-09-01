A chilly start to September

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

We will continue the nice weather for Sunday as clouds increase from west to east. Those clouds will break up a bit for a few rays of sun at time, but it will not be a totally sunny day. Temperatures will be rather seasonal for some, mid 70s for daytime highs, but a little cooler by Lake Michigan in the upper 60s. South winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour are included in this forecast.

Tonight, a chance for rain returns. Expect mostly cloudy skies through the evening, then after midnight there will be a decent chance for a few spotty showers. Temperatures not as chilly overnight and will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s.

LABOR DAY on Monday looks like it will be a nice day! It will be dry and comfortable with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures return to the mid 70s.

The next slam dunk rain chance comes Late Monday into Tuesday. Yes, unfortunately it does look rainy as many kids head back to school, and parents back to work.

Cool temperatures settle in beyond that Tuesday rain chance, as highs by next weekend may only reach the low 60s!