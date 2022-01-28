A chilly Friday with warmer weather to follow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The big story Friday will be the cold that has returned. Temps in the morning will start below zero in many cases, then increasing into the mid and upper teens. Sunshine comes back with just a few clouds!

Quite cold again tonight as the low away from the lake will drop below zero. Right around 0 next to Lake Michigan. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Cold on Saturday morning, but temps will end up going up in the afternoon to around 20s. You’ll know temps are rising when the sky turns mostly cloudy. That is the case for Saturday. There is also a chance for some flurries during the afternoon and early evening. The highest chance for flakes is up to the north, and it may just lead to a small coating of snow.

Sunday will be a great day. A mix of sunshine and clouds with a seasonal high of 26 degrees.