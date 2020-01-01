A chilly start to 2020, but it gets warmer

From Storm Team 5…

It’s a bit chilly out there entering the new year! Wednesday starts with temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Bundle up! We do warm up into the afternoon with a little sunshine mixed with clouds, and a warm breezy from the southwest. That will bring highs later in the day to the mid and upper 30s.

Tonight will stay pretty warm as clouds increase and those southwest winds continue. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 30s.

It will not be as cold tomorrow morning as we start around the freezing mark. Clouds will be plenty, but even though we don’t see sun, those highs will still bump up to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Models show that we will likely dodge any snow now for Friday. Mostly cloudy either way with a high of 31 degrees.

Our chances for snow will now be on Sunday and Tuesday next week. It does not appear at this moment that those days will bring a lot of snow with either systems.