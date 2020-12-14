A chilly start to the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cold front shifting through the state early this morning will bring us a a few clouds and flurries, but that will go away quickly Monday as sunshine builds in behind it. Highs are going to be in the middle and upper 20s. It won’t feel like that as a breeze from the NW at 10 to 25 miles per hour will keep wind chills in the teens.

The winds go down tonight with only a few clouds going by. It’s going to be a chilly night with low temperatures in the bottom half of the teens.

Tomorrow, increasing clouds will be the general rule with a high of 26 degrees. Winds are projected to be light and variable in direction.