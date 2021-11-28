A chilly Sunday wind; new snow on Monday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We’ll trade the snow for some sunshine on Sunday, however, a few flurries or a wintry mix may fall over parts of Door County and the far northwoods by the Wisconsin-UP border. Partly to mostly sunny skies elsewhere with a high in the mid 30s. You’ll encounter a breezy northwest wind from 15 to 30 miles per hour which will keep wind chills in the twenties.

Winds relax tonight with mainly clear skies in the evening, and increasing clouds overnight. That’s ahead of Monday’s snow. The low will be around 20 degrees.

Cloudy as you wake up on Monday, and snow will arrive through the morning hours and continue into the late afternoon. Dry weather again by Monday night. The high is 35 degrees to kick off the week. Take a look at projected snow accumulation below.