A chilly week with on/off showers

The fall chill is here to stay this week! Temps are going to struggle to rise Monday with clouds and some spotty showers crossing through along a wind shift line. The chance for rain is highest from the mid morning into the early evening. Highs struggle to reach 60 degrees with most in the upper 50s.

Tonight the rain will go away, and the clouds will break up for a little overnight clearing. The lows get to about 44 degrees.

Another cool day for Tuesday with highs in our communities on either side of 60 degrees. You’ll get a glance at some sun mixed with clouds, followed by another chance for hit/miss shower arriving later in the day.

More showers and even cooler weather incoming! Take a look:

