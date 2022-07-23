(WFRV) – As severe weather moves in, Local 5 is taking a closer look at how storms are taking shape across the region.

Green Bay

Photo courtesy of Josiah Kusik

Photo courtesy of Josiah Kusik



Heavy rain poured in Green Bay as soccer fans from all 50 states, and more than 15 countries, gathered at Lambeau Field for the exhibition match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

De Pere

Video courtesy of Indiana Schilz

Video courtesy of Cierra Ivey

Rainfall and heavy winds roll into east De Pere.

Neenah

Video courtesy of Josh Ciski

Just before 6 p.m., a resident traveling to Appleton captured footage of a funnel cloud on Highway 10.

Menominee Falls

Video courtesy of Amber Lovell

Darkened skies and rainfall enclose Menomonee Falls during a severe storm.

Sherwood

Photo courtesy of Karen Alesch

Dense clouds cluster in Sherwood as the storm moves in.

