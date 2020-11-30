A cold end to the month, then warmer to start December

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a cold north wind out there that will be bringing in cool Autumn air for Monday. The wind will be from 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts up around 30 or 35 miles per hour (could go higher in Door County). Temps will struggle to rise as highs are set to reach the lower 30s under partly sunny afternoon skies, plus a few flurries in the mix for the morning. WIND CHILLS will be down in the teens and twenties with the wind.

Tonight will keep a few clouds around along with a steady breeze from 10 to 20 miles per hour. The low will be at 23 degrees before tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow has much more sun in the forecast as highs across the state increase. The high is 38 degrees, but a bit of a breeze will make it feel a touch cooler.

By Wednesday, a lot of sunshine will take high temps back to the 40s.