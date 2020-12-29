A cold start, then more shoveling later tonight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from Tuesday evening into noon Wednesday for slippery travel with nighttime snow accumulation, and the chance for freezing drizzle in the morning.

It’s a cold open to Tuesday as temperatures start just above and below zero in the morning. Thankfully winds are light so harsh wind chills are not anticipated. Mostly cloudy this afternoon with improving temps to the mid 20s.

Temps continue to rise tonight to around 30 degrees as snow moves in. Snow showers will fall at a moderate to heavy pace from 6pm to midnight, then break up slowly overnight. By sunrise tomorrow, snow accumulation will range from 2″ to 6″ with highest totals down to the south.





Little to no snow accumulation for Wednesday, but the problem will be the roads and slippery travel to start the day. Some lingering flurries or freezing drizzle may still be falling for the first half of the day. The high is set at 32 degrees.

Thursday looks quiet for New Year’s Eve with mostly sunny skies and a high of 25 degrees. The ball drop temperature will be 13 degrees.

New Year’s Day on Friday brings more clouds and our next chance for snow showers in the afternoon and evening. The high is 33 degrees.