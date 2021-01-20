A cold wind for Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Chilly winter air greets us out the door on Wednesday. Morning temps are in the single digits, but it feels like it’s below zero as a wind gets going. Winds pick up from the SW from 15 to 30 miles per hour by this afternoon and will bring rising temps to the 20s in the afternoon and a high of 30 degrees this evening. Expect filtered morning sun and thickening clouds during the day.

Tonight, a wind shift line will brush into the state and may set off some flurries, especially north of Green Bay. It’s going to be a breezy night, but that actually keeps temps up overnight in upper half of the 20s. Mostly cloudy with break up to a partly cloudy skies overnight.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and breezy. The high is mild again at 34 degrees. A cold front dropping into the state will bring spotty light snow showers or flurries for the afternoon and evening — nothing that will bring shovellable accumulation.

