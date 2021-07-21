A comfortable, hazy day followed by a few thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Wildfire smoke in the skies will continue to bring hazy sunshine, and for Wednesday, some clouds will also be thrown in the mix. High temps will be on the cooler side of normal, topping out in the middle and upper 70s. Get ready for a comfortable day as dew points in the 50s will keep the humidity down.

Tonight will continue to be comfortable with partly cloudy skies. The low is 58 degrees. Very late at night and early tomorrow, a couple spotty thunderstorms may form northern and western Wisconsin and could roll into the viewing area just before daybreak.

Tomorrow will have a chance of rain throughout the day with spotty thunderstorms. By no means will this be an all day rain as the coverage of the rain will be widely scattered. The high bumps up to the upper 70s to lower 80s, and the humidity will go up again in the afternoon.