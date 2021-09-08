A cool and breezy day, small rain chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cool and breezy weather out there Wednesday, but it should still be comfortable as highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Once we get to the peak heating hours of the day, a spotty shower or thundershower may for roughly from 11am into the evening. Winds turn to the NW from 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight, any bubble up showers will go back down and depart in the evening. Mostly clear skies take us through the night with temps in the upper 40 and low 50s by tomorrow morning.

Thursday will be a nice day with morning sun and afternoon clouds. Another stray shower may form by the afternoon, but it will be a small chance with most staying dry.

Friday will have plenty of sun with a high of 75 degrees.