A cool, but dry start to September

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will turn mostly clear through the overnight with lows ranging from the middle 40s across the far north, to upper 50s south.

Wednesday: After a cool start to the morning the first day of September will bring highs into the low and middle 70s under sunny skies. Winds will be south of the north at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will steadily increase from west to east on Thursday as some unsettled weather looks to return for the holiday weekend. There will be a chance for rain Friday through Labor Day, but we are not expecting heavy rain to come from any of these showers. Highs will trend slightly below average for the first week of September.

