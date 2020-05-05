A cool day before the week’s warmest temps

From Storm Team 5…

Cool temps hold into Tuesday. We’ll have plenty of cloud cover overhead from rain showers in southern Wisconsin, but there is still some hope for pops of filtered sunshine. Highs will be similar to yesterday in the low to mid 50s, cooler by Lake Michigan once again. NE winds at 10-15 miles per hour.

Tonight some clouds remain, with slow clearing overnight. Lows fall to 36 degrees.

Sunshine returns tomorrow! Mostly sunny skies with increasing clouds later in the day – plus there may be a few spots of light rain or sprinkles as a cold front enters the state from the north. It will be the warmest day of the seven day stretch with highs in the lower 60s.

Cool temps again for Thursday, mostly sunny and 56 degrees. Frosty weather comes about at night as lows fall below freezing.

Very chilly on Friday. The high is 43 degrees! We will start the morning with areas of frost, then it will be breezy with a chance of non-accumulating snow flurries during the day.

More frost possible Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers at night. The high is 51 degrees.

Clearing skies occur on Sunday with a high of 48 degrees.

