A cool, rainy Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

More rain on the way for Wednesday as a line of showers has yet to shift through Wisconsin. Scattered showers and some thunder will continue from the morning into the afternoon – and high temps will struggle to rise, only getting into the lower and middle 60s. The NE wind will be persistent from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, the rain will taper off in intensity, but there will still be a shot at some sprinkles under the mostly cloudy sky. The low is 56 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a nicer day with partly sunny skies and slightly warmer temps. The high set for 70 degrees.