A cooler Labor Day holiday weekend

From Storm Team 5…
A great day returns for us Friday as a ridge of high pressure moves in from the west. The only problem is a storm complex a few states to the south of Wisconsin will bring us a few high, thin clouds in the sky mixed with sunshine. Northwest winds will be lighter from 5 to 10 miles per hour, but that wind direction will bring a cooler day with high temps in the low to mid 70s.
You may want to pack some sweatshirts this holiday weekend! Tonight should be pretty nice with just a few clouds and light winds, but it will get chilly again overnight as lows fall to the 40s and 50s.
Saturday does bring a rain chance, but a small one. You’ll see increasing clouds during the day – and there could be a brief, isolated shower mainly south of Green Bay. It will be cooler with additional clouds by the afternoon with a high of 71 degrees.
Sunday should round out to be a dry day, a mix of sunshine and clouds out there. Temperatures around 74 for the daytime high.
Labor Day on Monday does look like a MAINLY DRY DAY, but there is new information suggesting the chance for rain. A weak boundary settling south from Canada could bring a stray shower. If we miss this chance, the better bet for rain will be around on Tuesday. Temperatures warm up a bit for the last day of this holiday stretch to 77 degrees.