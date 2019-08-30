A cooler Labor Day holiday weekend

From Storm Team 5…

A great day returns for us Friday as a ridge of high pressure moves in from the west. The only problem is a storm complex a few states to the south of Wisconsin will bring us a few high, thin clouds in the sky mixed with sunshine. Northwest winds will be lighter from 5 to 10 miles per hour, but that wind direction will bring a cooler day with high temps in the low to mid 70s.

Lots of sunshine out there mixed with thin clouds, but cooler temps in the low to mid 70s.

You may want to pack some sweatshirts this holiday weekend! Tonight should be pretty nice with just a few clouds and light winds, but it will get chilly again overnight as lows fall to the 40s and 50s.

Saturday does bring a rain chance, but a small one. You’ll see increasing clouds during the day – and there could be a brief, isolated shower mainly south of Green Bay. It will be cooler with additional clouds by the afternoon with a high of 71 degrees.

Sunday should round out to be a dry day, a mix of sunshine and clouds out there. Temperatures around 74 for the daytime high.

Labor Day on Monday does look like a MAINLY DRY DAY, but there is new information suggesting the chance for rain. A weak boundary settling south from Canada could bring a stray shower. If we miss this chance, the better bet for rain will be around on Tuesday. Temperatures warm up a bit for the last day of this holiday stretch to 77 degrees.