A couple chilly days, then a chance for snow

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A storm system which brought snow to the area on Tuesday has now moved to our east with a clearing sky this evening. We’ll have a few clouds pass through at times tonight with low temperatures cooling into the single digits and teens. Winds will be out of the north.

High temperatures will trend on the cooler side for Wednesday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a light north wind.

Thursday brings more chilly air to the area with highs struggling to hit the lower 20s, but by Friday those temperatures will get back to seasonal levels.

Clouds will return Saturday with a chance for snow showers Saturday night into Sunday. There is a great deal of uncertainty amongst computer models regarding the amount of snow that’s possible. Stay tuned for more info on this system. By early next week we’ll remain mild in the lower 30s for highs with generally quiet conditions.