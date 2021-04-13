A couple cool spring days, more hit/miss showers

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A couple sprinkles may drop early Tuesday, but rain will not be a big issue for Tuesday. You’ll see clouds and partial sunshine with a breezy day on tap. The other factor will be a drop in temps by roughly 10 degrees as highs head into the upper 40s and very low 50s.

Tonight gets interesting as a little energy around could produce some light rain or snow showers under the clouds. The highest chance for this will be in the northwoods. Chilly temps are expected around the freezing mark of 32 degrees by the morning tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be chilly again with a high of 46 degrees. Clouds and showers will be swinging through the state once again, but the rain will be hit/miss in variety rather than an all-day rain.