A couple Father’s Day weekend rain chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After some much needed rain Thursday night, we begin Friday with some clouds which will quickly clear through the morning to bring lots of afternoon sunshine. That sun will help get temps back to the upper 80s and lower 90s – even warm by the lake with a breezy west wind! You’ll notice more comfortable humidity by the second half of the day.

Tonight brings in a partly cloudy sky with a chance for showers or a thunderstorm very late at night into early Saturday. The low is 61 degrees. Severe weather is not expected.

Tomorrow starts with an early shower, then we’ll have some sunshine mixing with a few clouds in the afternoon. The highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with comfortable humidity.

Father’s Day on Sunday with start dry with increasing clouds and some showers especially through the afternoon and evening. The high is 78 degrees.