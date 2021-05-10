A couple more chilly days before the warm up

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Many communities stayed away from the overnight frost (except up north) as clouds and a few light rain and snow showers formed last night. For Monday morning, we’ll have a partly sunny sky with more hit/miss rain showers or sprinkles forming again in the afternoon. Temps continue to run below normal as highs increase to about 54 degrees. The average high is 65 degrees now! Winds will come from the north at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight will have a high likelihood of frost or a freeze by Tuesday morning. This is because skies will clear out and winds will get light – and that should drop temps into the upper 20s and lower 30. Watch for your county’s frost/freeze headlines on our Storm Team 5 Weather App.

After a frosty morning start Tuesday, we’ll get morning sun and afternoon clouds. The high bumps up a bit to 58 degrees. One more night of frost will be Wednesday morning, which should be the last run of frost for the remainder of the week.