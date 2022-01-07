A couple of rounds of chilly air

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Wind chills will be below zero on your way out the door this morning. There are some clouds to start the day, but those will clear out through the morning. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid-teens.

Tonight: Clouds will gradually increase across Northeast Wisconsin throughout the night. Temperatures will rise from the single digits before midnight into the teens.

This Weekend: A cold front will cross Saturday night. Ahead of it mostly cloudy skies for Saturday with a couple of flurries, especially north Saturday. Cold air then rushes in behind for Sunday and Monday. Sunday and Monday overnight lows will be below zero.

