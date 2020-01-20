A couple quiet days before more snow chances

From Storm Team 5…

Skies starting out with a few clouds and flurries on this Monday that will begin to disappear into the afternoon. This will leave us mostly sunny by the end of the day with highs in the mid 20s.

A quiet night tonight with mainly clear skies and lows falling back to the single digits and teens.

You’ll see a little sunshine again tomorrow. Winds pick up a bit, but nothing too strong. The high is 23 degrees.

The first half of the day will be dry into Wednesday. More snow showers or a snowy mix will return along a frontal boundary through the afternoon or evening, and that may bring an inch or two of accumulation to the ground. Highs warm up a touch to 33 degrees.