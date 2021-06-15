A couple seasonal, refreshing days ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Seasonal spring weather as we await the first day of summer on Sunday! The nice local weather continues on Monday with mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity, and a high in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees – about 71 degrees by the lake. A very small chance exits for a pop-up sprinkle or light shower in the afternoon but most will be dry.

A cool and refreshing night as we drop the clouds and bring in a low of 50 degrees.

High pressure staying in control of our weather on Wednesday with lots of sunshine, comfortable humidity again, and a high next to 80 degrees.