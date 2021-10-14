A dip in temperatures heading into the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies and quiet conditions will take us through the overnight. It’ll be a cool night as lows dip into the low and middle 40s across the region. It could be a bit chillier into Langlade county.

Friday: Clouds will make a return as we wrap up the week. A few spotty rain showers are possible during the morning and early afternoon. This activity should exit well before the high school football games kickoff. It’ll be a seasonal day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunshine returns in full force this weekend as highs go from the upper 50s to lower 60s. It’ll be blustery at times both days as well. Highs soar into the upper 60s with sunny skies early next week with a few more clouds building in on Tuesday. Spotty rain showers return to the forecast for the middle of the week with some cooler filtering in by next Thursday.