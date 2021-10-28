A Dreary Thursday: Clouds, drizzle and light rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A dreary Thursday as cloudy skies take over, mist or drizzle develops, along with light rain becoming scattered as the day wears on. Temps will be mild in the morning in the upper 40s and lower 50s – and in the afternoon will be around 56 degrees.

Tonight, cloudy and breezy with scattered light rain showers. Overnight lows will stay up above normal again around 48 degrees.

Friday is going to be windy! On the back side of this storm system, clouds will hold and there may some lingering light showers or drizzle, especially by Lake Michigan. Similar to today, highs will be in the upper 50s.