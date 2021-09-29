A dry and mild end to September, but changes are ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: More of the same in the forecast through the overnight. We’ll have a few passing clouds with quiet conditions. Lows will cool into the middle 40s north and low 50s south.

Thursday: Skies will be partly sunny with dry conditions. A light southeast breeze will keep temperatures in the lower 70s lakeside with upper 70s to lower 80s inland.

As we start October on Friday temperatures will be well above average in the upper 70s to low 80s with a steady increase in clouds throughout the day. The weekend will start out with mostly cloudy skies and some scattered rain showers. Spotty rain chances will linger into Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures then hold right around average early next week with a stretch of dry days expected.