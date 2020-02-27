A few chilly days, then much warmer into March

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center….

Another chilly day as temperatures reach the mid 20s in the afternoon, along with a breezy NW wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour that should bring wind chills in the single digits.

The skies on Thursday will be partly sunny this morning with increasing afternoon clouds. There still is a chance to see isolated snow flurries that are NOT expected to accumulate on the ground.





Tonight, we lose any flurries and clouds as the skies clear out. It’s going to be a cold night as single digit lows will come about – and wind chills a bit below zero.

A mix of sunshine and a few clouds on Friday. Still a bit breezy at times with a high of 25 degrees.

We “leap” up in temperatures for Saturday for the end of February. Mostly sunny skies into the weekend.

Sunday looks mild! Clouds increase a bit, but highs should still climb into the low 40s.