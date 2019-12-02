A few clouds, but seasonal temperatures Tuesday

Snowfall in Green Bay

The snowfall that fell in Green Bay this weekend has brought our seasonal total to 20.2″. This is over 15″ above our average for this time of the season and we have already received 39% of the snow that we typically receive.

Clear skies this evening will give way to increasing cloud cover after midnight. A few flurries or light snow showers are possible well north of Green Bay early Tuesday. Lows will cool into the teens and low 20s the evening before rising a few degrees as the cloud cover builds in from the west.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with highs close to average in the low to middle 30s. Mainly dry weather continues on Wednesday and then we will be watching for a few snow chances to arrive mainly north of Green Bay on Thursday.