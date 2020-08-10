A few days of quiet and less humid weather this week

Scattered showers and storms will come to an end this evening as a cold front moves through the state. Once the front passes to our east skies will clear as lower humidity values arrive. Overnight lows will cool into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

A fantastic day of weather is in the forecast for Tuesday. We’ll have plenty of sun, lower humidity, with a west breeze.

A warm, but pleasant stretch of weather will settle in the rest of the work week with generally dry conditions. High temperatures will remain in the low to middle 80s with a slight increase in humidity for the second half of the week. By Friday there will be a small chance for a shower. Temperatures will remain on the warm side Saturday with another chance for showers and storms. Drier weather will be with us on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. A taste of some cooler air then filters in early next week with temperatures back into the 70s.

