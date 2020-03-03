A few evening flurries, next chance for rain and snow Thursday

After a few light snow showers Tuesday morning and early afternoon we’ve seen clearing skies through the rest of the day. Another quick moving system will pass through portions of NE Wisconsin this evening which will bring a few more clouds to the area and a chance for flurries or a light snow shower. The best chance for any snow tonight will be across the northern half of the viewing area. Lows will cool back into the 20s with a west wind at 5-15 mph.

Nice weather is in the forecast on Wednesday as plenty of sunshine is expected with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will be a bit breezy once again out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Our next weather system will arrive into Thursday which could bring a mix of rain and snow to much of the area. Light snow is looking likely during the morning on Thursday before highs warm into the low and middle 40s. That warmer air could lead to a wintry mix or rain for additional scattered showers move through. Any snow accumulations will be light for most areas, but north of Green Bay an inch or two of new snow is possible.

High pressure builds back in on Friday which will clear out our skies and bring dry weather to the region. High temperatures will still remain slightly above average in the upper 30s. The upcoming weekend is looking dry and very mild! A gusty southwest wind will develop on Saturday which will bring much warmer air to the state both Saturday and Sunday. Under mostly sunny skies highs will push into the upper 40s to middle 50s. More cloud cover will build in on Sunday, but even warmer air is expected as temperatures should easily push into the low to middle 50s with gusty winds continuing.

Another storm system will take aim on the Upper Midwest early next week. Temperatures may be warm enough where this system remains mainly rain as highs will be in the middle 40s on Monday. We should dry out by Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. The 8-14 day outlook continues to show a good probability for above average temperatures into the middle portions of March.