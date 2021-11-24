A few flakes fly on Thanksgiving, 30s hold for now

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows cooling into the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will eventually turn out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy skies will start out the day with a few flurries possible into the early afternoon. Snow accumulations, if any, are expected to be very light. We could see some late day sunshine return as highs only get into the middle 30s before dropping during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20mph.

Bundle up if you are doing any shopping on Friday as highs will only be in the lower 30 under a mostly cloudy sky. Saturday brings a chance for a light rain or snow shower with temperatures in the upper 30s. Highs hold in the mid to upper 30s Sunday through next Wednesday with no significant chances for any precipitation.