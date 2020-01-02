A few flurries Friday, better snow chance Sunday

Clouds will continue to increase tonight as a weak system approaches southwest Wisconsin. Lows will be in the low to middle 20s with a west wind at 5-15 mph.

That weak system will pass to our southwest on Friday, but will bring with it a good amount of cloud cover along with some light snow showers mainly south and west of our area. A few flurries can’t be ruled out, but most of the area will be dry. Highs will be in the lower 30s.

A little sunshine will try to make a return on Saturday ahead of our next weak storm system which arrives Sunday. Before that snow chance on Sunday highs will be in the lower 30s to begin the weekend. A chance for light snow will move through Sunday with minor accumulations possible. The better chance for accumulating snow will be north of Hwy. 8.

Snow potential on Sunday

Dry weather returns on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 30 degrees. We’ll have highs closer to average Tuesday and Wednesday when temperatures only reach into the low and mid 20s. There is another small snow chance Tuesday with quiet weather expected Wednesday and Thursday of next week.