A few flurries tonight, mild again Thursday

The month of December has now come to an end and after a chilly first half of the month we wrapped up the month with above average over the last several days. As a whole the month ended up 4.5° above average in Green Bay. Snowfall for the month totaled 12.4″ which was slightly below average.

December temperatures

For tonight we’ll see a good amount of cloud cover with a few flurries or sprinkles possible. Temperatures will hold steady through the overnight in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Another chance for flurries or light rain will move through mainly during the morning on Thursday. We will have a good amount of cloud cover throughout the day, but it will be warmer with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Skies will remain cloudy on Friday with dry weather expected.

Looking ahead to the weekend clouds will be with us again Saturday with a slight chance for flurries. A better chance for snow then arrives Sunday which could bring light accumulations to the area as we wrap up the weekend.