A few light snow chances ahead, temperatures gradually rise

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A mainly clear sky this evening will give way to increasing clouds by early Friday morning. Heads up for those along the lakeshore as a few flurries or light snow showers could be possible. Lows will dip into the single digits above and below zero. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Our next clipper system moves through bringing in more clouds and scattered light snow showers. It’ll remain cool with highs in the teens with winds turning out of the west.

Another round of light snow will favor northern areas on Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. A front will arrive Sunday which brings more flurries to the area. We’ll be quiet to start next week with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 30s for the middle of next week.