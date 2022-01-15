A few light snow chances

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will hold in Northeast Wisconsin with more clouds in the early morning hours. Low temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chills below zero.

Tomorrow: Sunday starts off dry, but a weaker clipper system will bring snow showers arriving in the afternoon, potentially just before noon west of the Fox Cities. These snow showers will be light and most exit before 6 pm. Accumulations for most of Northeast Wisconsin will reside in the Dusting-1″ range. However, in the northwoods some good pick up 1-3″.

High temperatures will be in the low 20s.

Next Week: Another clipper system move in late on Tuesday bringing light accumulations once again. After that, temp[erature take a dip. Thursday will have highs in the single digits.