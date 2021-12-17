A few light snow showers to start the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will start off Friday night before a few light snow showers will be possible in the early morning hours. Temperatures will be rising through the night, but starting off in the mid-20s.

Tomorrow: A couple of spotty light snow showers will linger through the morning before exiting around lunch. Not much is expected from this snowfall, some could get just dusting to possibly a half-inch. Partly sunny skies then build in the late afternoon. High temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

Sunday/Next Week: Partly sunny skies last into Sunday. If you are hoping for a white Christmas we have a snow chance on Tuesday and possibly on Friday. These aren’t the biggest snow chances right now, but we will see if they could bring us some accumulations.

