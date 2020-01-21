A few mid-week snow chances

From Storm Team 5…

A RIVER FLOOD WARNING continues up north along the Marinette-Menominee county border for the area around Pembine. Ice jams in the Menominee River have brought fluctuating water levels and minor flooding by the river banks. This continues until further notice.

Mostly sunny skies out there Tuesday with increasing clouds later on. You’ll also notice a breeze developing out of the SW from 10 to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will be just a touch cooler than yesterday, a seasonal 24 degree high in the afternoon – but wind chills in the teens and single digits.

Tonight we’ll keep the breeze around with partly cloudy skies. That wind should keep temps from falling back too much, dropping to the upper teens to around 20 degrees.

Breezy and mostly cloudy on Wednesday. It will be dry for the first half of the day, but scattered snow showers will develop from west to east going into late afternoon and nighttime hours.

Snow accumulation Wednesday night will range from a dusting to 2″ before Thursday morning. Not a lot of snow, but enough to shovel and possibly bring some slick travel for the morning commute.

Thursday and Friday will also bring the chance for light snow or a wintry mix that will be scattered throughout northeast Wisconsin. The potential for 1″ to 2″ of additional snow is possible for both days combined. Stay tuned as the “wintry mix” possibility may cut down the chance for accumulating snow for some as temperatures will rise above freezing.